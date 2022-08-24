Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $32.29

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

About Summit Materials

SUM stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

