Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 24th (ABST, ACSO, AFYA, ARKAY, BP, BVC, GGP, ITW, J, PFC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 24th:

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a C$120.00 target price on the stock.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on the stock.

