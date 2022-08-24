AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $24.05. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 3,960 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $698.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,672,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after buying an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.