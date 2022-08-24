ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,260. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

