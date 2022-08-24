Anime Token (ANI) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00175119 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anime Token Coin Profile

Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anime Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anime Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

