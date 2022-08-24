Anime Token (ANI) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $47,693.78 and approximately $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.
- PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00175119 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
