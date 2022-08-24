Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Antares Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma
About Antares Pharma
Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.
