Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Antares Pharma

About Antares Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 40,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

