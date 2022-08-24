Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of AON worth $689,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 18.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $6,966,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.52 and a 200 day moving average of $289.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

