April (APRIL) Price Hits $0.0685 on Major Exchanges

April (APRIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, April has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One April coin can now be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. April has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $37,783.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.

April Profile

April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

