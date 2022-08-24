Aragon (ANT) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Aragon coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00007966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $68.09 million and approximately $27.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129035 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033574 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076377 BTC.
Aragon Coin Profile
Aragon (ANT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
