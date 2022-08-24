Aragon Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Aragon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00007936 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $67.29 million and approximately $41.93 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,406.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128625 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033337 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00078091 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
