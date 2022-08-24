Arcona (ARCONA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,337.00

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $14,337.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arcona has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00769266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Arcona
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html.
Arcona Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Arcona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcona and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.