ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Up 3.1% This Week

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $46,047.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

