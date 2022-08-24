Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $172,434.71 and $67,178.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 88,874,260 coins and its circulating supply is 85,006,168 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

