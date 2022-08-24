Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,021,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 178,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.72 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

