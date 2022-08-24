Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

NYSE STT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 4,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

