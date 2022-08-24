Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,650,432. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.