Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 20.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.