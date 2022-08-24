Astrantus Ltd Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Astrantus Ltd reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $222.79 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average of $189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,590,741. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

