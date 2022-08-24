Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,398 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

