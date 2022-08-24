Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.