Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 59.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,692.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

LSXMK opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

