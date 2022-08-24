ASYAGRO Trading Up 22.4% Over Last Week (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ASYAGRO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASYAGRO has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008493 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ASYAGRO Profile
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
