Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as high as C$2.50. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 4,230,763 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$435.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total transaction of C$807,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,699,350. In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,875,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,115,290. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total value of C$807,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,699,350.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.