Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) Director Gregory Stuart Smith bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$196,500.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AEP traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.59. The company had a trading volume of 84,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$34.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

