Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) Director Gregory Stuart Smith bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$196,500.
Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of AEP traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.59. The company had a trading volume of 84,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$34.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.
Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile
Featured Articles
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.