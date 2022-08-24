ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.82

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and traded as high as $32.19. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 1,538 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSAF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

