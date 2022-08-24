AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

