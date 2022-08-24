Aurora (AOA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $75,726.00

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $75,726.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00165959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.