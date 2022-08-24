AurusDeFi Price Tops $1.08 (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

