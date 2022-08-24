Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.43. 1,725,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $343.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.52.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
