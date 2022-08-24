Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.43. 1,725,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $343.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,049 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

