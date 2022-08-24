Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.985-5.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.43. 1,725,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.64. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $343.56.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

