Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 5,113,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,569,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Avantor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.