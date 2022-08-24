Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Buys 10,000 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) CFO David Afshar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 288,240 shares in the company, valued at $579,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 171,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,102. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 43.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 407,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

