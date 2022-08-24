Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $52,109.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00238643 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

