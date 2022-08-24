B. Riley Comments on Bath & Body Works, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

