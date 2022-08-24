B. Riley Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278,367 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.