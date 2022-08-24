BabyDoge ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Million (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
BabyDoge ETH Profile
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH
Receive News & Updates for BabyDoge ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabyDoge ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.