Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Badger Meter has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

