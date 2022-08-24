Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0061

Banano (BAN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $91,159.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,526 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

