Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 146,052 shares.The stock last traded at $18.21 and had previously closed at $18.04.

BCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

