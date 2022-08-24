Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3267 per share by the bank on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

