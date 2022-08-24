Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,234 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

