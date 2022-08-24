Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 790,896 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 7.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $937,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.