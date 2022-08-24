Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,658,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $735,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,635,000 after buying an additional 78,589 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

