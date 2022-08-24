Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,925 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $645,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 572.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 519,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

American International Group stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.