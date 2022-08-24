Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,231,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of PayPal worth $1,183,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
