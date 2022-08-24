Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cormark to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$74.67. 1,891,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,214,320. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$71.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$89.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.93.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

