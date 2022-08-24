Bankroll Vault (VLT) Trading 20.7% Lower This Week

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bankroll Vault alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00261730 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bankroll Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bankroll Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.