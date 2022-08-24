Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Shares Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) shares traded down 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51.
