Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 171,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 224,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$34,843.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.