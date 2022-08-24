BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.75

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.75 and traded as low as $49.66. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 3,019 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.